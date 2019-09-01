Aon Plc (AON) Holder New Vernon Investment Management Upped Stake by $333,710; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $15.47 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 696,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

