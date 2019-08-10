Aon Plc (AON) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $2.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 13,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 39,474 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 51,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 647,806 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $345.68 million for 32.89 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Limited owns 6.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 52,377 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,845 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp reported 0.9% stake. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,070 shares. 234,877 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Private Co Na stated it has 5,753 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 34,000 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Llc has 2.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Research Com has 360 shares. Jennison Associates Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 5,021 shares. Huntington Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 196,462 shares. Arrow has 0.43% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Bancorp owns 4,010 shares.