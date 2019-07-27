Aon Plc (AON) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position by $310,590 as Share Value Rose; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Declined, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Raised Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 54.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,536 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 3,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4,275 shares to 4,495 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 247,316 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability. Jnba Advisors has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Essex Fincl Serv reported 12,034 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc stated it has 723,759 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,738 shares. Amg Trust Bank invested in 0.01% or 15,495 shares. Cls Investments Lc holds 169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation accumulated 3,718 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co invested in 24,087 shares. First Financial In invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Barclays Public Lc has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 4.54M shares. Temasek Hldgs (Private) has invested 8.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 478,935 were reported by Flippin Bruce & Porter.