Aon Plc (AON) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Intersect Ent (XENT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Increased Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 312.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 205,004 shares as the company's stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 270,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 65,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 267,170 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 7,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 110,206 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.27 million, down from 117,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $193.57. About 550,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 162,662 shares to 389,795 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 75,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,189 shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.84 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.