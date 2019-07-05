Aon Plc (AON) Holder Capital Returns Management Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Applied Matls Com (AMAT) as Shares Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management analyzed 19,480 shares as the company's stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 75,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $41.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.56M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.12M for 15.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,239 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 6,780 shares. Srb Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fukoku Mutual Life Com stated it has 4,600 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 18,876 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 0.22% or 3.28M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 12,850 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh stated it has 24,186 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Intact accumulated 9,200 shares. Capital World invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Putnam Ltd Llc reported 283,339 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity invested in 0.28% or 1.27 million shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability reported 7,030 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Tr Inc Com (NYSE:RWT) by 427,720 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire" on June 07, 2019

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $446.38 million for 26.39 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.