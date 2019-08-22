Aon Plc (AON) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Position by $25.31 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose, Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 1.88 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $193.73. About 190,269 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,808 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $226.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).