Aon Plc (AON) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $25.31 Million as Shares Rose; Guggenheim Capital Position in Dynex Cap (DX) Increased as Share Value Declined

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 192,968 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (DX) by 101.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 103,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 102,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Dynex Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 141,222 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 9.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 6,649 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $433.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67M shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Financial health of defined benefit pension plans rebounds to start 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Twst.com published: “AON plc: Aon Completes Sale of Culture, Engagement, and Leadership Development & Advisory Businesses – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Employee perceptions of financial health and retirement readiness not lined up with reality: Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “8% Yielders From One Of The Best Mortgage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should An Income Investor Sell Annaly Capital Management? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.18, Series A Preferred Dividend of $0.53125, and Series B Preferred Dividend of $0.4765625 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $206,099 activity. Shares for $11,800 were bought by Stevens David H.. On Thursday, January 31 the insider BOSTON BYRON L bought $100,300. Popenoe Smriti Laxman also bought $14,998 worth of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) on Thursday, January 31. $59,000 worth of stock was bought by BENEDETTI STEPHEN J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold DX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com New York invested in 0.01% or 23,214 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 73,900 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd reported 15,824 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 116 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 471,168 shares. First Advsrs Lp owns 188,675 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 8,000 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 795 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc holds 46,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Cap has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 6,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 952 shares.