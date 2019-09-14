Aon plc (AON) Forms $190.88 Double Top; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Aon plc (AON) formed double top with $198.52 target or 4.00% above today’s $190.88 share price. Aon plc (AON) has $45.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $190.88. About 613,198 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP

Among 6 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 3.74% above currents $71.98 stock price. Church & Dwight had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 29. See Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.58 million shares traded or 67.72% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 236 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 307,226 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commerce Bancorp has 0.09% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 105,418 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,953 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 699,312 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 20,092 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 282,899 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 3.91 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,543 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% or 86,362 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 140,330 shares. Cetera Advisor Network reported 23,064 shares.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 29.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.