Aon plc (AON) EPS Estimated At $1.43; Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 35 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 32 decreased and sold holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 34.73 million shares, up from 31.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report $1.43 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 9.16% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. AON’s profit would be $337.25 million giving it 34.10 P/E if the $1.43 EPS is correct. After having $1.87 EPS previously, Aon plc’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $195.03. About 32,187 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 2.34% above currents $195.03 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20000 target in Monday, July 29 report. M Partners maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Monday, June 24. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.00 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. It has a 33.34 P/E ratio. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Recognized as a 2019 Aon Best Employer in Eight Countries – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund for 7.38 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 869,277 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 2.39% invested in the company for 684,240 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 1.73% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.

More news for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Revisiting ARDC’s CLO Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Saba Capital Reaches Agreements with Three Invesco Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” and published on June 14, 2019 is yet another important article.