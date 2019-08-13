Aon plc (AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Insurance Brokers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc 179 4.14 N/A 4.99 37.95 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 181 2.93 N/A 5.84 33.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Aon plc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Aon plc’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aon plc’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aon plc is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00

$199.6 is Aon plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.51%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company on the other hand boasts of a $210.83 average target price and a 8.12% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company appears more favorable than Aon plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Aon plc shares and 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Aon plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company -0.99% 0.66% 11.32% 21.22% 22.35% 28.55%

For the past year Aon plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.