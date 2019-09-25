Aon plc (AON) and Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP) Contrasting side by side

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP), both competing one another are Insurance Brokers companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc 185 4.18 N/A 4.99 37.95 Assurant Inc. 112 0.77 N/A 4.74 24.66

In table 1 we can see Aon plc and Assurant Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Assurant Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Aon plc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Aon plc’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aon plc and Assurant Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4% Assurant Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aon plc and Assurant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20 Assurant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aon plc’s consensus target price is $199.6, while its potential upside is 3.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aon plc and Assurant Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 98.69% respectively. Aon plc’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19% Assurant Inc. -0.44% 3.16% 14.27% 11.88% 0.79% 19.01%

For the past year Aon plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Assurant Inc.

Summary

Aon plc beats on 12 of the 11 factors Assurant Inc.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.