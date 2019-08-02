Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) Market Value Declined While Agf Investments America Has Upped Position by $1.46 Million; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Valuation Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Decreased Stake by $311,373

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.38. About 59,956 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 03/04/2018 – Solar Alliance Completes Installation of Largest Rooftop Solar Project in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 24/04/2018 – Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Scientific Advisory Board Members; 19/04/2018 – Check-Cap Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 15/05/2018 – BLURB, INC. LAUNCHES NEW PRINT API WITH TWO PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – Daxor to Exhibit at the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses 2018 Advanced Heart Failure Symposium; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 29/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 37.26 Points (0.50%); 07/05/2018 – Dynavax Technologies Corp Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 15/05/2018 – Integrated Asset Management Corp. Announces Management Buyout Financing of Macrodyne Technologies Inc; 27/03/2018 – Rockridge Resources Ltd. Provides Update on Plans for Raney Gold Project, Ontario

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) by 78.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 27,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 62,744 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 35,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 88,183 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 26,772 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 9,862 shares. 607,500 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Blair William & Il invested in 5,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Comm Bankshares has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 410 are held by Guardian Life Insur Co Of America. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 512 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 188,323 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com invested in 0% or 20,483 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 307,863 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, February 8. $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares were sold by Goodwin Wallace E.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – AO Smith Corporation (AOS) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AOS, MBNKF & ASNA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A.O. Smith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on Behalf of AOS Stockholders and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, PVTL and ZUO – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,678 shares to 57,998 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,218 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.50M for 20.12 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: AFL, NDAQ, AB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Nasdaq Inc. Slips Following Revenue Miss – TheStreet.com” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Singapore Exchange Launches New Multi-Matching Trading Engine from Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nasdaq slides 2.2% as Q2 revenue misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.