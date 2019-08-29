Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) Holding Has Raised by Agf Investments America Inc; Black Diamond Capital Management Has Increased Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stake

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 million market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 14.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS)

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) by 78.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 27,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 62,744 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 35,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 138,515 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 424B2 CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVI – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Announces $254.4 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CPS to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Consumer Portfolio Services – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPS Announces $228.3 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

