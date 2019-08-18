Ao Smith (AOS) Stock Value Declined While Ashmore Wealth Management Raised Its Holding; As Nustar Logistics LP (NSS) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Laffer Investments Cut Its Stake

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 205 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.14 million, down from 11,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nustar Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 21,033 shares traded. NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 1.93 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold NSS shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 92,496 shares or 46.88% less from 174,138 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0% in NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS). Laffer invested in 11,501 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares to 2,145 shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.