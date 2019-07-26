Ao Smith (AOS) Stake Maintained by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Increased Its Genpact LTD (G) Position by $2.10 Million; Stock Value Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 59,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.40M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.90 million shares traded or 79.36% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 1.47M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 0.25% stake. Synovus accumulated 12,356 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tompkins Fincl owns 459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 247,490 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Redwood Invs Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dupont Capital holds 417,303 shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.83% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fayez Sarofim holds 0% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested in 30,103 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 345,845 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 11,850 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. JONES PAUL W had sold 20,000 shares worth $980,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 132,109 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.09M shares or 4.35% of the stock. 17,365 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 43,484 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 248,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 637,643 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 4,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,688 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,300 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 46,485 shares stake. Mesirow Financial Inv Mngmt holds 1.62% or 298,740 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 192,633 shares. North Carolina-based Global Endowment LP has invested 2.89% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 14,039 shares. Lpl Fincl reported 13,313 shares stake.

