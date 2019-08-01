Ao Smith (AOS) Stake Has Increased by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc; Ami Investment Management Has Decreased American Int’l Group (AIG) Position by $407,210; Market Valuation Rose

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.74 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 984,553 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AO Smith (AOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Lowers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, HL and AOS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, Metro Bank, and Heron Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why A.O. Smith Stock Rocketed Higher by 16% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Advsrs holds 0.56% or 8,965 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 0.78% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 12,138 shares. Advisor Partners Llc owns 4,377 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,822 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 21,087 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 512 shares. Gru One Trading LP owns 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 188 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 77,727 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 69,072 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 4,036 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 32,910 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 160,558 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $980,000 was made by JONES PAUL W on Friday, February 8. 4,836 shares were sold by Dana Paul R, worth $239,400 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 94,787 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 6,171 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 13,477 shares. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated reported 5,000 shares. Quantbot LP accumulated 0.03% or 8,067 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 17,482 shares. Connable Office Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 64,759 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Clough Capital Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 172,500 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). D E Shaw reported 6,830 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Invesco Ltd owns 23.54 million shares.

More news for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” and published on July 22, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.70 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.