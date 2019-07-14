Ao Smith (AOS) Shareholder Ashmore Wealth Management Upped Its Position by $8.41 Million as Valuation Declined; Long Pond Capital LP Has Upped Holding in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) by $7.84 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 230,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.25M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.11 million, up from 6.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 783,491 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 1.35M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Panagora Asset Inc reported 8,924 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0% or 51,252 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 112,744 shares. Chem Bancshares holds 12,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 27,773 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Da Davidson And Co owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 6,946 shares. Ftb reported 0% stake. Principal owns 215,288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank reported 978 shares stake. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Smithfield Trust holds 6,590 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rampart Management Limited holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 2,130 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 13,200 shares. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 201,135 shares. Schroder Management reported 642,763 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 6,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 243,845 shares. State Street holds 5.94 million shares. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated invested in 791,860 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 34,381 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 90,463 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 12.39 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 143,895 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 8,410 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 16,580 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 97,254 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $74.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.