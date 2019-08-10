Ao Smith (AOS) Shareholder Ashmore Wealth Management Lifted Position by $8.41 Million; Denali Advisors Has Boosted Position in Dish Network Cl A (DISH) as Stock Value Declined

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 162,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 96,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 1.51 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 1.20 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $16.82 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22. 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NYSE:NLY) by 55,100 shares to 591,200 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.43 million shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 62,644 shares. Nordea Invest reported 11,300 shares. Highbridge Limited holds 81,850 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 896,754 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 40 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 0.59% or 164,805 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0.15% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 68,536 are owned by Td Asset. Sei Investments Commerce stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

