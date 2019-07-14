Ao Smith (AOS) Share Value Declined While Fundsmith Llp Has Increased Position; Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Stake in Albemarle (ALB) by $61.04 Million as Stock Declined

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Ao Smith (AOS) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 73,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 763,583 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.71 million, up from 689,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Ao Smith for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 1.38M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 90.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 753,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,222 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 832,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.27M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,431 shares to 176,523 shares, valued at $308.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 5.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ALB’s profit will be $151.53 million for 12.70 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.26% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. Dana Paul R also sold $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, February 8. $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Goodwin Wallace E.