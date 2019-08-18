Ao Smith (AOS) Position Held by First Hawaiian Bank; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position Has Upped by Skytop Capital Management Llc

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 21,877 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 15,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 1.93M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 452,325 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 8,865 shares. Principal Fin Group owns 215,288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Com holds 266 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 44 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,261 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 0.02% or 978 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0% or 30,103 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Lc invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 45,797 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc holds 51,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 77,727 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AO Smith (AOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Lowers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AOS INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,362 shares to 40,337 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 27,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,888 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Davenport And Ltd holds 0.06% or 45,320 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,718 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. 129,870 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc reported 130,856 shares. S Muoio & Co Limited Liability Company reported 30,813 shares. Hound Partners Ltd Company holds 5.86% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.26 million shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 3.04M shares. Fort Lp reported 1,552 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has 3,130 shares. Parametrica Mngmt has 3,932 shares.