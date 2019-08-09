Ao Smith (AOS) Position Held by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc; Clean Yield Group Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 694,482 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 183,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 422,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 238,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 1.67M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND IDEA CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN SECURING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DSS Adds Samson Lee and JosÃ© Escudero to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADRU’s Holdings Imply 13% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 14,675 shares to 16,046 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852 shares, and cut its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:BABY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 672,504 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 26,867 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Srb stated it has 0.07% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tompkins Fin owns 459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 2.42 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brinker Capital reported 53,789 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 4,682 shares. Advisory Networks Lc holds 2,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 34,238 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 7,400 shares. 12,851 are owned by World Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AOS INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) CEO Kevin Wheeler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.