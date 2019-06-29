Ao Smith (AOS) Holder Ashmore Wealth Management Increased Position by $8.41 Million; Mufg Americas Holdings Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 73.74% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 102,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 5.21 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,585 shares to 464,375 shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

