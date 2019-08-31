Anworth Mtg Ast Com (ANH) Holder Doheny Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.00 Million as Shares Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com (ANH) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.33% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162,000, down from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 2.07 million shares traded or 263.10% up from the average. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,500 activity.

More notable recent Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Anworth Declares a $0.11 Per Share Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire" on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Simon Property: The Top REIT Choice For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha" published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Buy Rating For 7.66% Yield From Anworth's Preferred Share – Seeking Alpha" on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Anworth posts -2.5% return on BV per share in Q2 – Seeking Alpha" published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "A 12.6% Yield And Big Discount To Book Makes Anworth A Buy – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

