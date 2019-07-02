Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -35.77 N/A -0.34 0.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.15 N/A 0.80 14.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Exantas Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Exantas Capital Corp. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Exantas Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is $4, with potential upside of 6.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.3% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.9% of Exantas Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Exantas Capital Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49% Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was less bullish than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Exantas Capital Corp. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.