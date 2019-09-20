Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)

We will be comparing the differences between Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.67 N/A -0.34 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 0% respectively. About 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.