Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)

We will be comparing the differences between Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-4.67
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 0% respectively. About 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
