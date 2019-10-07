Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 3 -1.52 90.44M -0.34 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 3.57 153.02M 1.54 12.21

Table 1 demonstrates Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 2,715,915,915.92% -6.7% -0.6% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 801,991,614.26% 8.4% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta indicates that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance while Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 12.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.