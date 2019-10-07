Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|3
|-1.52
|90.44M
|-0.34
|0.00
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|19
|3.57
|153.02M
|1.54
|12.21
Table 1 demonstrates Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|2,715,915,915.92%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|801,991,614.26%
|8.4%
|4.1%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.52 beta indicates that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|1.73%
|3.01%
|0.21%
|4.5%
|-0.84%
|12.97%
For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance while Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 12.97% stronger performance.
Summary
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.