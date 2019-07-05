Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Comparison side by side

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -35.38 N/A -0.34 0.00 Seritage Growth Properties 42 12.12 N/A -2.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Seritage Growth Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.47 beta indicates that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Seritage Growth Properties is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Seritage Growth Properties Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 7.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Seritage Growth Properties are owned by institutional investors at 54.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. Competitively, Seritage Growth Properties has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49% Seritage Growth Properties -0.55% 1% 4.95% 19.03% 21.32% 40.27%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has weaker performance than Seritage Growth Properties

Summary

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation beats Seritage Growth Properties on 4 of the 7 factors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.