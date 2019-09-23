Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Contrasting side by side

Both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.68 N/A -0.34 0.00 One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.94 N/A 0.94 30.65

Demonstrates Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and One Liberty Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta indicates that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.76 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and One Liberty Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 51.7% respectively. 1.8% are Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had bearish trend while One Liberty Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.