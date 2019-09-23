Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Contrasting side by side

Both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-4.68
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|29
|6.94
|N/A
|0.94
|30.65
Demonstrates Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and One Liberty Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.52 beta indicates that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.76 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and One Liberty Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 51.7% respectively. 1.8% are Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
|One Liberty Properties Inc.
|0.77%
|-1.04%
|1.99%
|4.33%
|8.52%
|18.33%
For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had bearish trend while One Liberty Properties Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
