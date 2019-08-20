Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.70% -0.60% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 21.29%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had bearish trend while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s peers beat Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.