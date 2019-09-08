Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.19 N/A -0.34 0.00 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.05 N/A 1.44 11.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and CoreCivic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and CoreCivic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CoreCivic Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares and 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. shares. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, CoreCivic Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has stronger performance than CoreCivic Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CoreCivic Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.