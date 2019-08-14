Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH) Reaches $3.56 1 Year Low; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

The stock of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.41 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.56 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $351.09M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $3.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.04 million less. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.555. About 278,672 shares traded. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 22.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 4,253 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 22,781 shares with $1.84 million value, up from 18,528 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $287.59B valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 6.76M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Com holds 1.83% or 840,829 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Gp Lc holds 7,425 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 206,750 are held by Allstate. Citigroup owns 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.32M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 12,218 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability has 35,935 shares. 36,970 are held by Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Raub Brock Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,882 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas reported 3.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Truepoint, Ohio-based fund reported 6,283 shares. 30,516 were reported by Southeast Asset Advisors. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Swedbank accumulated 1.49 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Old Point Financial Services N A owns 73,812 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust Communications has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.88% above currents $67.97 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $79 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stake by 168,445 shares to 2.10 million valued at $114.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp stake by 1.71 million shares and now owns 2.74 million shares. Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) was reduced too.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,500 activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $121,500 was made by Mielle Dominique on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Company reported 8,000 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1.10M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 104,915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 2.34 million shares. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Tudor Invest Et Al has 35,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 2,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 9.22M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Group Inc holds 0% or 62,113 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest invested in 8,089 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 210,904 shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 259,249 shares.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $351.09 million. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments.