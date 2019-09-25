Antipodean Advisors Upped Stake in Medicines Co (MDCO); Healthcare Value Capital Holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Has Upped by $600,000

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 996,172 shares traded or 127.52% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD ADAM UP OWNERSHIP IN HKMH; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 1.13M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 16/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY COMMENTS ON PRAC MEETING IN EMAIL; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 23/03/2018 – MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 05/04/2018 – VisionGate is Leveraging the Cell-CT™ Platform to Expand Cancer Diagnostics Services, Biopharmaceutical Services and Cancer Prevention Medicines; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 76c; 03/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 26/04/2018 – Quality Cancer Care: Not Just a Matter of Anti-cancer Medicines

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84B and $82.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Medicines Company (MDCO) Q4 Loss Widens, Inclisiran in Focus – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/26: (FBIO) (MDCO) (PBI) Higher (ALXN) (CREE) (AMGN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Capital Mngmt Llc owns 278,092 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Everence Cap holds 0.06% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 9,540 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 142,351 shares. Putnam Invests Limited reported 0.14% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 98 shares. Vanguard invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Artal Grp Inc reported 1.00 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 137,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 76,242 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd holds 0.37% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 335,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0.11% or 384,642 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,177 shares. Prudential owns 111,752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adamas up 9% on 2018 GOCOVRI sales – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Probable Reason Why Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. Is Down Big Today – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Goes Shopping, Mixed Trial Results For Provention Bio, 4 Stocks To Debut – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals: Was It Overrated? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.