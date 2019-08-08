Antipodean Advisors Trimmed Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake by $1.14 Million; Canal Insurance Company Has Cut Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Position by $303,900; Share Value Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 50,040 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 283,865 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “James Nelson to Succeed Jeffrey Dunn as Lead Independent Director – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:HLF) 47% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dollar Stabilizes After Williams Inflames Rate Hopes – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NASDAQ:NUAN).