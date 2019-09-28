Antipodean Advisors Trimmed Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position as Market Value Declined; As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Share Value Declined, American Financial Group Cut by $1.00 Million Its Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 683,114 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 3.93 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/05/2018 – Invesco Muni-Bond Funds Seize on Surging Demand From Overseas; 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 15/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Holding(s) in Company; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Raises Quarterly Dividend to 30c From 29c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms VMTP Shares Issued by 10 Invesco Closed-End Funds at ‘AAA’; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Sees VRDNs as ‘Very Good’ Short-Term Muni Bond Strategy (Video)

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. Shares for $213,700 were bought by Johnson Ben F. III on Thursday, May 2. On Friday, June 7 the insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.48 million for 7.34 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “US Storage Centers Completed Development of Self Storage Facility in Compton, California – PR Web” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco requests exemption to build non-transparent active ETF – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Buy-Rated Asset Boutiques Armed To Dominate – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco August AUM dips 2% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 121,525 shares. Principal Financial Gru has 768,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd accumulated 14,653 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The owns 403,124 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 17,821 are owned by Creative Planning. Beach Counsel Pa reported 33,096 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 285,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com holds 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 7,981 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 4.24M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 2.49M shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 743,300 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 708,540 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs invested in 39,071 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spark Inv Management Ltd invested in 131,600 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Voya Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.4% or 32,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 338,303 shares. Franklin reported 10,279 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 269,271 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 15,148 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 6,632 shares. Fort LP reported 44,425 shares. Icahn Carl C holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 35.23M shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).