Antipodean Advisors Stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) Boosted by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Raised Its Stake

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 1.18M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 08/03/2018 – REG-Dura Vermeer and Heíjmans in building consortium for European Medicines Agency new-build project; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO II Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from; 27/03/2018 – INDOCO REMEDIES LTD – UNITED KINGDOM – MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (UK-MHRA) INSPECTED CO’S GOA DRUG MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 76C, EST. LOSS/SHR 74C; 17/05/2018 – FDA to Release List of Medicines Whose Manufacturers It Says Have Blocked Access to Brand-Name Samples; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 03/04/2018 – Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company Announces Altemia™ Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD); 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES – ON MARCH 21, BOARD APPOINTED CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AND TREASURER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 7.30 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated reported 106,412 shares stake. Northern Corporation owns 862,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 37,800 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cim Mangement Incorporated has 0.16% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 14,629 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Blackrock Inc holds 10.58 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Swiss Natl Bank owns 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 134,650 shares. Old West Investment Management Lc holds 7,679 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 3.81M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 105,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 4,518 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cambridge has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Meyer Handelman Com reported 44,800 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 571,023 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 41,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested in 0% or 1.36 million shares. Whittier Tru invested in 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 356,640 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Fruth Mngmt reported 10,100 shares. Voya Inv Llc holds 0% or 68,215 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 857,900 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 299,300 shares.

