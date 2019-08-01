Antipodean Advisors Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Trimmed by $1.14 Million as Stock Declined; As Csx (CSX) Share Price Declined, Blb&B Advisors Increased by $498,834 Its Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 73,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 67,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 7.44 million shares traded or 54.59% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 1.74 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,980 shares to 214,149 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 22,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,195 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).