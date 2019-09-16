Antipodean Advisors Raised Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding; West Coast Financial Has Cut Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $448,568

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 9,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 204,934 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, down from 214,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 11.26 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 08/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. – MENARINI GROUP SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD – FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2.1% TO RMB1.03 BLN; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 08/03/2018 – REG-Dura Vermeer and Heíjmans in building consortium for European Medicines Agency new-build project; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Bridge Medicines Appoints Louis M. Renzetti, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 24/04/2018 – Bormioli Pharma Addresses Drug Stability and Value-Added Medicines with Packaging Innovation

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,096 shares to 33,296 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 2,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 1.39M shares. Moreover, Albert D Mason has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,520 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Co reported 3,371 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp has 4.95% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fairview Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2,303 were reported by Financial Mgmt Professionals. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation owns 416,758 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Bangor Comml Bank holds 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 21,739 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability stated it has 116,125 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Westpac holds 821,261 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 700,513 were accumulated by Becker Capital. First Heartland Consultants has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semiconductor Pairs Trade: AMD Stock and INTC Stock – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Swan’s $499K Bet on INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, Intel, and Activision – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Com has 335,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 137,448 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks holds 0% or 960 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 3.87 million shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. 46,813 are held by Platinum Limited. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 393,982 shares. Avoro Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.17% or 925,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 108,355 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 54,570 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc stated it has 146,086 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 98 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 1,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio.