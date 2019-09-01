Antipodean Advisors Position in Medicines Co (MDCO) Raised by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Holder Silver Point Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $79.51 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 1.75M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/04/2018 – Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company Announces Altemia™ Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD); 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES; 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 76C, EST. LOSS/SHR 74C; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.38M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 732,696 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0% or 239,419 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 112,319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 63,487 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 1.03M shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 68,991 shares. Md Sass Investors invested 3.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 1.00 million are held by Kepos L P. Lorber David A owns 19,711 shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 539,547 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com reported 208,356 shares. 683 Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 167,252 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 121,085 shares. Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.29 million shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 106,412 shares. Antipodean Limited Liability Corporation reported 170,000 shares stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 5,811 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.08% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 1.71M shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.16% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Tekla Management Limited Liability Com owns 293,392 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Whittier invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 45,230 shares in its portfolio.