Antipodean Advisors Maintains Holding in Medicines Co (MDCO); Annex Advisory Services Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.59 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,635 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 32,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29 million shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video)

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 20/03/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – FILED FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION WITH THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. – MENARINI GROUP SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS CERTAIN OTHER PATIENTS MAY START NEW TREATMENT COURSES WITH ESMYA PROVIDED THEY HAVE REGULAR LIVER TESTS; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 27/03/2018 – Medicines Co. Names Christopher Visioli Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 23/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ SAYS WALGREENS BOOSTS ALLIANCE (HONG KONG) INVESTMENTS LTD GETS CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY’S APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE COMPANY’S UNIT; 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018 (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘EU’)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 57,119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 355,584 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 110,570 shares in its portfolio. 1.76 million are owned by Putnam Invests Lc. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc holds 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 172 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 142,351 shares. Hap Trading Llc holds 50,198 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Slate Path Capital Lp invested in 3.55M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 24,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Amer Century Inc owns 94,585 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 393,982 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 106,200 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84B and $82.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,452 were accumulated by Advisory. Sigma Planning Corp holds 2.36% or 231,472 shares in its portfolio. Corda Investment Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 66,132 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 1.28 million shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc owns 13.75M shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Security Natl Co holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,433 shares. Haverford Fin Services has invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horseman Cap Management accumulated 8,000 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Harvard Management Communication Inc has 506,683 shares for 24.76% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated accumulated 3.45% or 356,949 shares. Old Point Tru Financial Svcs N A reported 14,474 shares stake. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 21,065 shares. 141,169 are owned by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 751 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp stated it has 4.42 million shares.

