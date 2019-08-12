Antipodean Advisors Lowered Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding by $1.14 Million; Shares Declined; American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) Market Valuation Rose While Regal Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 1.38 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 58C TO 68C, EST. $1.52; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 62,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59,000, down from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.60M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 13,448 shares to 16,119 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,138 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 22,223 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Orrstown Services Inc accumulated 0.82% or 6,949 shares. Citigroup Inc has 296,102 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 4,121 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Us has 604,537 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,270 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,978 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bancorporation, Indiana-based fund reported 33,390 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.07% or 93,017 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Allied Advisory Service has 0.04% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cadence Capital Management holds 22,605 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co holds 250,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp owns 5,861 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Oberndorf William E has 0.51% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 17,635 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 13,087 were accumulated by Gideon Advisors Inc. Route One Inv LP reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Aristeia Capital Ltd Llc owns 32,948 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 353,587 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Co has 1.31% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Northern reported 662,633 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 695,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.22% stake.

