Antipodean Advisors Lowered Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding by $1.14 Million; Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut by $3.62 Million Its Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 45,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 186,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, down from 232,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.66M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Comerica Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 4,002 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 38,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oberndorf William E invested 0.51% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Carroll Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Strs Ohio accumulated 6,793 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank Tru accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 32 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0.41% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 1.12M shares. Hap Trading Ltd has invested 0.13% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Salem Counselors Inc has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 450 shares. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.23% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 7,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank Of Newtown holds 3,795 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 105,939 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% or 3.61 million shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 41,392 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Howe Rusling accumulated 1% or 71,426 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 431 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 123,558 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cypress Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Goelzer Mngmt owns 65,738 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin reported 17,200 shares. Private Tru Na invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Botty Llc owns 4,950 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt reported 59,063 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Davidson Inv Advsrs owns 108,253 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.