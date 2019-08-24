Antipodean Advisors Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $14.24 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) as Share Value Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 386,543 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 14/03/2018 Alliance Resource Partners at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P

More notable recent Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alliance Resource’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Alliance Resource Partners – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bring Some Excitement To The MLP Trade – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Alliance Resource Partners Is ‘Top Dividend-Paying Rock Stock’ With 11.48% Yield (ARLP) – Nasdaq” published on May 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Resources cut at B. Riley on lower Q2 sales volume outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments accumulated 1,861 shares. Pnc Gru holds 0% or 28,654 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 57,834 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 25,670 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.31% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Cushing Asset Lp accumulated 800,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Van Eck stated it has 0.02% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Jane Street Ltd Co holds 0% or 26,445 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Prescott Gp Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 179,632 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 164,090 shares. Mirae Asset Invests has 11,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 48,394 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 147 shares.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 78,183 shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $202.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 217,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $86.03 million for 5.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Puzo Michael J invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,770 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc owns 482 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Limited Com holds 13,005 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Ltd holds 6.01% or 12,980 shares. 3,308 are owned by Chase Inv Counsel Corporation. 39,436 were accumulated by Country Tru Bancshares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 10,023 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 402,174 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Dearborn Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advsrs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). De Burlo Grp Incorporated owns 2.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,064 shares. Mitchell Mgmt has 7,173 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.