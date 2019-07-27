Antipodean Advisors Lifted Holding in Medicines Co (MDCO) by $1.11 Million as Valuation Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Cypress Capital Group Cut Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 951,268 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. NAMES CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO AS O’CONNOR RETIRES; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces lnclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol (Atherogenic Lipoproteins) Linked to Heart Attack and Stroke; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 15,288 shares to 32,866 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust by 15,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 0.21% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 2,505 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hrt Fincl reported 962 shares. Whale Rock Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 683,017 shares. Cap Financial Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.86% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 304,289 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Forbes J M & Llp holds 2,305 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Strs Ohio holds 379,414 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co accumulated 0.25% or 6,268 shares. 247,780 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 45,929 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, UNP, AMT, INTU – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Caseys, Lithia Motors, Lockheed, TeleTech and Intuit – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medicines Company (MDCO) Q4 Loss Widens, Inclisiran in Focus – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, DS, MDCO – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medicines Co. (MDCO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Submits MAA in Europe for RNAi Therapeutic Givosiran – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.