Antipodean Advisors Holds Stake in Medicines Co (MDCO); Arcbest (ARCB) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Its Position by $36.68 Million as Market Value Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 759,890 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Medicines; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Founded by Gene Editing Pioneers to Create Precision Genetic Medicines with Base Editing; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 27/04/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR APRIL 2018; 16/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY COMMENTS ON PRAC MEETING IN EMAIL; 03/05/2018 – monARC Bionetworks Announces Strategic Integration with Roivant Drug Development Platform to Accelerate Delivery of New Medicines; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 15/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Appoints Mary Thistle to Board of Directors

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Arcbest (ARCB) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 1,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.38% . The hedge fund held 29,240 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $821.94 million, down from 30,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Arcbest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 77,538 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $82.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Fosun Ltd holds 92,500 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 19,532 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 470 shares. 141,979 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 98 shares. 1.76M are owned by Putnam Invests Limited Co. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Company has 960 shares. Atika Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 71,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 353,432 shares stake. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Hudson Bay Management Lp holds 0.06% or 70,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 393,982 shares. Bluestein R H & Communication holds 0.06% or 31,050 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

Analysts await ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.44 per share. ARCB’s profit will be $28.59 million for 6.98 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by ArcBest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.43% EPS growth.

