Antipodean Advisors Holds Position in Medicines Co (MDCO); Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Boston Family Office Has Raised Its Stake

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 215.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 37,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,420 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 17,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $226.47. About 903,224 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 30/04/2018 – Editas Medicine to Present New Data Demonstrating Progress Towards Creating Genome Editing Medicines at the American Society of; 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO – WILLIAM O’CONNOR CEASED SERVING AS CFO ON MARCH 21, 2018, BUT WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO CEO THROUGH 2018; 05/04/2018 – VisionGate is Leveraging the Cell-CT™ Platform to Expand Cancer Diagnostics Services, Biopharmaceutical Services and Cancer Prevention Medicines; 27/04/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR APRIL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Founded by Gene Editing Pioneers to Create Precision Genetic Medicines with Base Editing; 26/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 18/05/2018 – Drug Prices Drive Many Americans to Black Market for Medicines; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,065 shares to 96,976 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,590 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37.97 million activity.

