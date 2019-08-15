Antipodean Advisors Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Has Trimmed by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Builders Firstsource Com (BLDR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Stake by $468,195

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com (BLDR) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 36,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 110,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 146,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 450,735 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 537,473 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:HLF) 47% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HLF Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Up 70% In 2018, Is Herbalife a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 391,565 shares. Amer Gp Incorporated reported 2,024 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 476,857 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 1,774 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.41% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 223 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 47,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 9,316 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 129 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 662,633 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 3,779 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 43,439 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 2.99M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 8,528 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal (FAST) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of ProBuild Nasdaq:BLDR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer for its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.