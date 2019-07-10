Antipodean Advisors Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Noesis Capital Mangement Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Lifted

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 3.49 million shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 billion, up from 12,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 8,528 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 19,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 391,565 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests reported 115,125 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 17,068 shares. 13,296 are held by Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Route One Invest Limited Partnership has 2.67% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 2.11M shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 390,045 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Massachusetts Finance Ma stated it has 17,594 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Victory has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 86,060 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc reported 55,490 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 13.95 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Llc reported 168,362 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Lc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,128 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 1.38 million shares. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 188,676 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 11.96M shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 286,547 shares. 68,430 were reported by Duff And Phelps Management. Cadinha & Co Ltd Liability stated it has 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grimes And Company holds 1.58% or 170,850 shares. Fruth Inv invested in 25,881 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Fairview Cap Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 29,495 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. London Communications Of Virginia stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lockheed Martin Inv Management Comm accumulated 15,030 shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).