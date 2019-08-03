Antipodean Advisors Has Upped Its Medicines Co (MDCO) Stake by $1.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Holding in Illumina (ILMN) Lowered by $1.19 Million as Share Price Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 863,587 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 16/04/2018 – The medicines, which help unleash the immune system on cancer cells, were tested in patients with advanced lung cancer; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDS NEW MEASURES TO MINIMISE RISK OF RARE BUT SERIOUS LIVER INJURY WITH ESMYA FOR FIBROIDS; 21/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ 200028.SZ SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 10.85 PCT Y/Y AT 1.06 BLN YUAN; 03/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.14; 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 8,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 12,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 878,531 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Ab stated it has 0.43% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Pinnacle stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 82,874 shares. Century Cos Inc invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Ltd has invested 0.32% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 456,004 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 10.58M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 64,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 2.35 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,562 shares. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.66% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 190,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 90,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. American Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 51,646 shares.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Medicines Company (MDCO) CEO Mark Timney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Medicines Company prices stock offering at $33 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, DS, MDCO – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medicines Co. (MDCO) Up 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “The Medicines Company (MDCO) Could See Ph3 ORION Readout in First Week of September – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 203,431 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.02% or 160,249 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 18,958 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 33,555 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 27,708 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 121,660 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Ltd has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,751 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 2,568 shares. Bb&T has 3,421 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 11,415 were accumulated by Anderson Hoagland. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 30,132 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Communications Of Vermont owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.15% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,883 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 6.00M shares to 10.00M shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).