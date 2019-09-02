Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $14.24 Million; Stock Declined; Nwi Management LP Stake in Sprint (S) Decreased by $3.75 Million

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 5.45 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital Corporation; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sprint Corporation (S) Investors; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure Also Appointed Oper Chief of SoftBank Group, CEO of SoftBank Group Intl; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 533,079 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Counselors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 2,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,012 were reported by Pitcairn. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.19M shares. 182,287 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Magnetar Finance Ltd Co holds 24.26 million shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 32,365 shares. 760 were reported by Smithfield. North Star Invest Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.09% or 116,892 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Oregon joins AGs fighting Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Tejon Ranch Co.’s (NYSE:TRC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares to 291,000 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equities (Call).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Antitrust Regulation Is a Major Threat to Amazon – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.