Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $14.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ciena (CIEN) Stock Rose While Shapiro Capital Management Cut Stake by $11.42 Billion

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 305,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45 billion, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.38M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Fund Management owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,040 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 31,764 shares. Boys Arnold & stated it has 1,203 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru Com has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,141 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,196 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 9,095 shares. Fragasso Group Inc Inc accumulated 233 shares. America First Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 25 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Co reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 2.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 77,719 shares. Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs holds 4.47% or 3,813 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ca invested in 3.62% or 4,847 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,089 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0.02% or 108,094 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 9,279 shares. 230,921 were reported by Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Ubs Asset Americas holds 117,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horizon Inv Ltd Co invested in 46,119 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 55,558 shares. Eam Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 28,286 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Trust has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company holds 524,328 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Liability owns 17,012 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 12,811 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 194,090 shares stake.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55 million for 20.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

